    

Parties

September 29, 2017

Valmont & Hotel Bel-Air Event
September 29, 2017

Valmont celebrated their new partnership with the Hotel Bel-Air Spa and debuted their new skincare collection ‘Essence of Bees’ to the West Coast at the Hotel Bel-Air Spa. Valmont President of North America, Cedric Roget flew in from Canada to host the event that welcomed an intimate and exclusive group of journalists from North America. Paul Hekimian, second generation beekeeper and Director of HoneyLove brought a live beehive to the event and spoke about the importance of honeybees, how we can help to save them and his work to preserve their environment.

For the first time ever, Valmont combines honey, propolis and royal jelly directly from the beehive into an ultra-luxurious patented formula. Honey is a powerful moisturizer and skin repairer while propolis is coveted for its purifying properties and royal jelly, the most precious of the hive’s products, aids inflammation. Inspired by this new collection, Valmont is investing in 50 beehives in Switzerland to help save the bees, promote their awareness and incorporate them into their skincare products, all sustainably. In North America, Valmont has partnered with Pollinator Partnership, P2, a non-profit organization headquartered in San Francisco, California dedicated to the protection and promotion of pollinators and their ecosystems.

