Upstairs At GEARYS Beverly Hills

| June 9, 2017 | Parties

GEARYS Beverly Hills, the longest run family business in Beverly Hills unveiled its new lifestyle space upstairs with a casual seating area + bar to host continued events and gatherings. The launch event, attended by top Beverly Hills influencers, celebrated the new Hermès Tie Set Collection. Sweets were provided by the world renowned Ladurée accompanied by tasty cocktails from Cocktail Academy.