UNICEF KID POWER Celebrates Kid Power Month

| May 9, 2017 | Calendar

UNICEF USA will host an activity packed afternoon of games and entertainment to encourage children and families to get active and save lives. This is the second of three events that will encourage local families to show their Kid Power, get active, and help save the lives of severely malnourished children around the globe. The UNICEF Kid Power Team hopes to use daily activity to unlock 1 million packets of lifesaving Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF) packets in the month of May. The event will feature a Star Wars inspired activity, a Target crazy maze, main stage entertainment and much more. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. 90015 Microsoft Square at LA Live, 800 W. Olympic Blvd.