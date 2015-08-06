    

Parties

See More
Read More

May 5, 2017

Cartier Celebrates Launch of Panthere de Cartier Watch
Read More

April 26, 2017

Tiffany & Co. & The Art of Elysium Host Tiffany HardWear Preview
Read More

April 25, 2017

Stand Up for the Planet Benefit

People

See More
Read More

May 8, 2017

11 MTV Movie and TV Awards Moments You Didn't See on TV
Read More

May 1, 2017

Spotted: Where Did Jessica Alba Celebrate Her Birthday in LA?
Read More

April 28, 2017

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' Actor Michael Rooker on Yondu's New Look & Working With Chris Pratt

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

May 4, 2017

Why You Need to Try Château d'Esclans's Famed Rosé
Read More

May 3, 2017

Hotel Restaurants Worth Trying This Season in LA
Read More

April 26, 2017

Jameson's Partnership With Angel City Brewery Produces Whiskey That Perfectly Blends the Flavors of the Emerald Isle & LA

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

April 21, 2017

Introducing The Modern Barn®—The Trademark of Plum Builders, Presented by Bespoke Marketing
Read More

April 19, 2017

Get a Sneak Peek at the New Upscale Residential Buildings Coming to Sunset Strip
Read More

March 28, 2017

Iconic Vladimir Kagan Designs Premiere at the Holly Hunt Showroom During Pacific Design Center's West Week

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

May 2, 2017

6 Sunglasses to Sport on Gorgeous LA Days
Read More

May 2, 2017

The 10 Best Looks from the Met Gala
Read More

May 1, 2017

Fashion Island & South Coast Plaza Celebrate 50 Years of Style
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

UNICEF KID POWER Celebrates Kid Power Month

| May 9, 2017 | Calendar

Share

UNICEF USA will host an activity packed afternoon of games and entertainment to encourage children and families to get active and save lives. This is the second of three events that will encourage local families to show their Kid Power, get active, and help save the lives of severely malnourished children around the globe. The UNICEF Kid Power Team hopes to use daily activity to unlock 1 million packets of lifesaving Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF) packets in the month of May. The event will feature a Star Wars inspired activity, a Target crazy maze, main stage entertainment and much more. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. 90015 Microsoft Square at LA Live, 800 W. Olympic Blvd.

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags:
Categories: Calendar

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry


Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE