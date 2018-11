UN.plugged by Please Do Not Enter Presents THE WORLD OF MIETIS

November 16, 2018

UN.plugged by Please Do Not Enter proudly presents THE WORLD OF MIETIS an exhibition by Spanish Designer Maria Fontanellas and Visual Artist Pilar Zeta. On November 7th, leather brand Mietis merged their fashion world with Please Do Not Enter’s DNA to create a new shopping experience. Pilar Zeta worked on an inspiring artistic piece that will exhibited at UN.plugged and to sign this first collaboration, Please Do Not Enter and Mietis will present a special limited edition pouch which will be available during the installation. This exhibition will run through December 7th.