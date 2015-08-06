Tribe + Glory's Relaunch Party

| October 2, 2017 | Calendar

Tribe + Glory, a jewelry line handcrafted by artisans in Uganda, is in the business of saying yes to big dreams. T+G will be releasing their exquisite Ankole Cattle Horn line this October and invite you to join them for a night of cocktails, food, and female empowerment. Join Co-Founders Loren Thomas and Caragh Bennet at the exclusive 41 Ocean Club as Tribe + Glory continues to empower and activate female entrepreneurs to achieve self sustainability through relationship, craftsmanship, and entrepreneurship. First 100 to arrive will receive a swag bag with items from Hush Beauty Labs, kai, DateNite Box, and more. This fundraising pop-up shop party is the perfect way to celebrate females and Fall! Be the first to check out Tribe + Glory's stunning line and have the chance to meet entrepreneurs, fashionistas, and influencers. Thursday, October 12th | 6:30p -9:30p, 41 Ocean Club | 1541 Ocean Ave. Santa Monica, CA, visit here for more information and use MODERNLUXURY20 as special 20% promotional code.