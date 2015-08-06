    

Parties

My Lagos My Way at Bloomingdale's Century City
L'Eclaireur celebrates A Night At The Opera
This Bar Saves Lives Launch Party

People

The Private Room Founder Tina Dizon on Why Her Hair Extension Application Is the Best & Her Top LA Beauty Spots
Natalie Morales on Her New Cookbook & What She Thinks of Hoda Replacing Matt Lauer at 'The Today Show'
Gal Gadot, Daniel Kaluuya & Aaron Sorkin Appear at Palm Springs Film Festival

Food & Drink

Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten on the 200th Anniversary of Billecart-Salmon Champagne & the Best Meal He's Had This Past Year
5 Vegan-Friendly Restaurants to Try in L.A. This Week
The Hottest Australian Restaurants in L.A. Right Now

Home & Real Estate

5 Design Experts Share Their Essential Tips for Redecorating This Spring
Interior Designer Joseph Ferrugio on his James Bond-Inspired House & A Decorating Tip For All
Austin's Hottest Neighborhoods, Presented by Austin Portfolio Real Estate

Style & Beauty

Say 'Eye Do' to Valmont's Newest Innovations
Accessory of the Week: Saint Laurent Scarf
Culture
Lifestyle
Watches & Jewelry
Magazine
Video
GreenGale Network
Media Kit
This Bar Saves Lives Launch Party

| April 6, 2018 | Parties

April 5, This Bar Saves Lives launched their newly revamped logo at Ysabel in West Hollywood. Founders Kristen Bell, Ryan Devlin, Ravi Patel and Todd Grinnell were in attendance to celebrate the debut of its new look, created to help further inspire conscious consumption. Patrick Adams and Troian Bellisario were also seen showing support of the organization’s initiative to help another 270,000 lives worldwide.

Tags: kristen bell troian bellisario this bar saves lives ysabel ryan devlin ravi patel todd grinnell patrick adams

Photography by: Josh Telles for This Bar Saves Lives

