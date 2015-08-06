This Bar Saves Lives Launch Party

April 5, This Bar Saves Lives launched their newly revamped logo at Ysabel in West Hollywood. Founders Kristen Bell, Ryan Devlin, Ravi Patel and Todd Grinnell were in attendance to celebrate the debut of its new look, created to help further inspire conscious consumption. Patrick Adams and Troian Bellisario were also seen showing support of the organization’s initiative to help another 270,000 lives worldwide.