The XX Project's Power Awards Brunch

| February 12, 2019 | Parties

The XX Project held their 2nd annual Power Awards Brunch on February 9th at Spring Place in Beverly Hills, sponsored by Morgan Stanley and St. John Knits. TXXP celebrated leading women in music during the 61st Grammys weekend by honoring Sylvia Rhone, Gayle Troberman, Susan Genco, and Milana (Rabkin) Lewis. Over 75 influencial women attended the event representing a diverse mix of backgrounds and companies including Buzzfeed, Disney, Netflix, Interscope, Refinery29, and Universal.