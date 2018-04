The XX Project Power Panel at Fred Segal

| March 27, 2018 | Parties

On Tuesday, March 20, The XX Project and Brand Studio CAA-GBG brought together like-minded entrepreneurial business leaders for a panel on how Fred Segal epitomizes LA culture. While guests had their fill of wine and charcuterie provided by Enjoy European Quality, Fred Segal's CEO Allison Samek and Brand Studio CAA-GBG's Chief Creative Officer Alice Ann Wilson were joined by Moderator and Managing Director, Sandra Kang. The XX Project events are designed to propel women to their next phase of personal and professional success, shift them into an empowered state of self, realign with authentic goals and values, add significant relationships to their network, and provide a supportive community. To learn more: http://thexxproject.com/