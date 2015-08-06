    

Parties

See More
Read More
Kelly Wearstler and LACMA Celebrate Rhapsody
Read More
Supper Suite at Tribeca Film Festival
Read More
Historic 25th Anniversary Race to Erase MS Gala

People

See More
Read More
Paleyfest Celebrates 35 Years With Barbra Streisand
Read More
The Private Room Founder Tina Dizon on Why Her Hair Extension Application Is the Best & Her Top LA Beauty Spots
Read More
Natalie Morales on Her New Cookbook & What She Thinks of Hoda Replacing Matt Lauer at 'The Today Show'

Food & Drink

See More
Read More
Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten on the 200th Anniversary of Billecart-Salmon Champagne & the Best Meal He's Had This Past Year
Read More
5 Vegan-Friendly Restaurants to Try in L.A. This Week
Read More
The Hottest Australian Restaurants in L.A. Right Now

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More
5 Design Experts Share Their Essential Tips for Redecorating This Spring
Read More
Interior Designer Joseph Ferrugio on his James Bond-Inspired House & A Decorating Tip For All
Read More
Austin's Hottest Neighborhoods, Presented by Austin Portfolio Real Estate

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More
A|X Armani Exchange Collaborates with International Artists for Its #st_ART Project
Read More
Yoins Clothing Goes Center Stage at Coachella, Presented by Yoins Collection
Read More
Of Course, Beyoncé Wore Balmain During Her Coachella Performance
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

The Private Room Founder Tina Dizon on Why Her Hair Extension Application Is the Best & Her Top LA Beauty Spots

By Lorna Soonhee Umphrey | April 11, 2018 | People Style & Beauty

Share

We sat down with Tina Dizon to chat about the art of applying hair extensions, the key to maintaining perfect hair, and why it’s time to say goodbye to the lob.

Private_Room_Founder

Smack dab in the heart of Beverly Hills is the newly remodeled hair salon, The Private Room, founded by owner Tina Dizon. With a mid-century modern face-lift featuring 3D walls and a glossy white ceiling, this salon offers more than just a place to get beautified. In addition to haircuts and color, clients can choose from signature services such as Dizon’s pioneered Ballet Extensions, Hair Elixirs to repair hair, The Bang Station for flirty bangs, and The GLOSSary for semi-permanent glosses in jewel-tones.

You’re well-known for your hair extension application. What makes you stand out from all the others?
TINA DIZON: I’m really meticulous. I use a couple of different techniques on one head, which is why I coined Ballet Extensions because it’s more of an art form. I use a couple of techniques that other people wouldn’t do in the extension world or do together in the extension world.

What should you consider first before having hair extensions applied?
TD: First, what kind of extensions do you want? There are the temporary, the clip-in, so you can still have volume, fullness, a night of fun but you can’t sleep in them. There is the tape route, which takes less time [to apply], 60-90 minutes but they’re wefts. To me, wefts don’t blend with the hair as well as the individuals. The individuals mix with the hair better whether your hair is curly or straight. And once you wash it, it just flows into your own hair.

What’s the number one tip in maintaining your hair extensions?
TD: Don’t wash it every day. Brush it out carefully. And, make sure you don’t get tangles because if you’re not caring for them, as they grow out, they will tangle at the root where your hair is. So to me, that is extremely important.

What kind of hair trends are you seeing for spring and is the lob still trending?
TD: The lob is actually finally growing out. I’ve seen a lot of straight glossy hair. Platinum hair is making a huge comeback. I’ve seen less of the beachy waves. Even if you follow the runways, it’s still really straight or really big using your natural texture, natural curl or natural frizz even.

Where do you like to get your beauty treatments in LA?
TD: Everywhere! I’m not just saying that and it’s because I even go out to get my hair done. When I’m traveling, [or] when I’m in LA, I will try out a blowout because I want to see what people are doing. I want to make sure I’m always on top of my game. I love Burke Williams. Always have and always will. I’ve been getting facials at The Organic Pharmacy here on Beverly Drive. I have a facialist that is in the valley, Mary Scott Skincare. She literally does corrective work and I absolutely love what she’s done with my skin.

Tags: hair tips salon haircare the private room Tina dizon
Categories: People Style & Beauty

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry


Behind the Scenes with Modern Luxury


Popular Posts

Read More
Paleyfest Celebrates 35 Years With Barbra Streisand

Read More
The Private Room Founder Tina Dizon on Why Her Hair Extension Application Is the Best & Her Top LA Beauty Spots

Read More
Natalie Morales on Her New Cookbook & What She Thinks of Hoda Replacing Matt Lauer at 'The Today Show'


Behind the Scenes with Modern Luxury


Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE