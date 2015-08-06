By Lorna Soonhee Umphrey | April 11, 2018 | People Style & Beauty

We sat down with Tina Dizon to chat about the art of applying hair extensions, the key to maintaining perfect hair, and why it’s time to say goodbye to the lob.

Smack dab in the heart of Beverly Hills is the newly remodeled hair salon, The Private Room, founded by owner Tina Dizon. With a mid-century modern face-lift featuring 3D walls and a glossy white ceiling, this salon offers more than just a place to get beautified. In addition to haircuts and color, clients can choose from signature services such as Dizon’s pioneered Ballet Extensions, Hair Elixirs to repair hair, The Bang Station for flirty bangs, and The GLOSSary for semi-permanent glosses in jewel-tones.

You’re well-known for your hair extension application. What makes you stand out from all the others?

TINA DIZON: I’m really meticulous. I use a couple of different techniques on one head, which is why I coined Ballet Extensions because it’s more of an art form. I use a couple of techniques that other people wouldn’t do in the extension world or do together in the extension world.

What should you consider first before having hair extensions applied?

TD: First, what kind of extensions do you want? There are the temporary, the clip-in, so you can still have volume, fullness, a night of fun but you can’t sleep in them. There is the tape route, which takes less time [to apply], 60-90 minutes but they’re wefts. To me, wefts don’t blend with the hair as well as the individuals. The individuals mix with the hair better whether your hair is curly or straight. And once you wash it, it just flows into your own hair.

What’s the number one tip in maintaining your hair extensions?

TD: Don’t wash it every day. Brush it out carefully. And, make sure you don’t get tangles because if you’re not caring for them, as they grow out, they will tangle at the root where your hair is. So to me, that is extremely important.

What kind of hair trends are you seeing for spring and is the lob still trending?

TD: The lob is actually finally growing out. I’ve seen a lot of straight glossy hair. Platinum hair is making a huge comeback. I’ve seen less of the beachy waves. Even if you follow the runways, it’s still really straight or really big using your natural texture, natural curl or natural frizz even.

Where do you like to get your beauty treatments in LA?

TD: Everywhere! I’m not just saying that and it’s because I even go out to get my hair done. When I’m traveling, [or] when I’m in LA, I will try out a blowout because I want to see what people are doing. I want to make sure I’m always on top of my game. I love Burke Williams. Always have and always will. I’ve been getting facials at The Organic Pharmacy here on Beverly Drive. I have a facialist that is in the valley, Mary Scott Skincare. She literally does corrective work and I absolutely love what she’s done with my skin.