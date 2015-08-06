The Pacific is My Home Ocean

| March 12, 2018 | Parties

On Sunday, March 11, 2018 Gallerist and Designer Carole Decombe presented The Pacific is My Home Ocean, a 360 degree exhibition from her new home atop the hills of Pacific Palisades. The afternoon featured the works of an amazing group of women across a multitude of mediums and industries, including the photography of Alexandra Hedison, video performance artist Dynasty Handbag, writer and illustrator Mira Gonzalez, poet Vera Sola, vocalist and multi instrumentalist Emily Brout, writer, singer and DJ Nina Tarr and celebrity chef and restaurateur Antonia Lofaso, all against the stunning backdrop of the Pacific.