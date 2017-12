The PR Net + Bumble Bizz ‘Speed Networking' Event

| November 9, 2017 | Parties

The PR Net teamed up with Bumble Bizz on Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at The Jeremy hotel in West Hollywood to introduce members to the ‘speed networking’ concept. Both connection platforms, The PR Net aims to bring people together for professional connection and partnerships, while Bumble Bizz connects users through geo-targeting and allows them to swipe through the app and choose people for networking and mentorship. The ‘speed networking’ event brought Bumble Bizz to life, allowing guests to circulate and meet everyone in the room. Attendees of the successful event included industry professionals from top Los Angeles agencies and brands in marketing, PR, and media.