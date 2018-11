The Mayfair Hotel Gallery Grand Opening

| November 7, 2018 | Parties

The Mayfair Hotel launched the grand opening of their highly anticipated art gallery in collaboration with Regime 72 on Thursday, October 25. The packed event drew a crowd of L.A. tastemakers and industry insiders, and featured works from artists such as Kelly "RISK" Graval, Chaz, Retna, Craig Stecyk, Herbie Fletcher and Alex “Defer” Kizu. DJs were located on each floor of the event, spinning a curated mash up of 90's hip hop throwbacks and disco hits to the crowd's delight.