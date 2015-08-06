The House of Peroni, Los Angeles

| October 3, 2017 | Calendar

Premium Italian beer brand Peroni Nastro Azzurro and GRAMMY® award-winning singer-songwriter and multi- instrumentalist St. Vincent will debut the first ever LA edition of The House of Peroni. Originally kicking off in New York City as a three day pop-up in early October, The House of Peroni is designed to spotlight a dynamic mix of forward-thinking artists and craftsman. Drawing inspiration from Italy's eccentric 'Memphis' design movement, the whimsy of iconic film director Federico Fellini, and the vibrancy of modern Italian culture, St. Vincent has collaborated with visionaries across a range of artistic mediums to create a meeting place for collaboration and inspiration. Collaborators include celebrated poet and artist Robert Montgomery, set designer Lauren Machen, cult Italian photographer and filmmaker Fabio Paleari, and bespoke hat maker Brandon M Franklin, among others. The space will be traveling to Los Angeles for one day only, featuring a special performance from popular DJ duo, Poolside. October 19th, from 7pm-11pm at 101/EXHIBIT Gallery, 668 N. La Peer Dr. For more information, please visit: https://www.houseofper oniusa.com/