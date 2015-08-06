Ciroc Cocktail
Ciroc Cocktail
Gerard Butler at The Cool HeART Gallery at Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills
Gerard Butler at The Cool HeART Gallery at Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills
Entrepreneur and Art Dealer, Nausicaa, Randy Jackson, Simone, and Guests
Entrepreneur and Art Dealer, Nausicaa, Randy Jackson, Simone, and Guests
HeART Exhibit
HeART Exhibit
Crowd Mixing
Crowd Mixing
HeART Art
HeART Art
HeART Wall Art
HeART Wall Art
Sofitel LA General Manager Eric Lemaire at The Cool HeART Gallery at Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills
Sofitel LA General Manager Eric Lemaire at The Cool HeART Gallery at Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills
Crowd Mingling
Crowd Mingling
The Cool HeART Gallery at Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills
The Cool HeART Gallery at Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills