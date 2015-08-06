    

The Cool HeART Gallery at Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills

| January 23, 2019 | Parties

On January 18, 2019, Natasha Bedingfield, Gerard Butler, Randy Jackson and his girlfriend Simone celebrated the opening of The Cool HeART Gallery at Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills. Guests were spoiled with signature Ciroc cocktails inspired by the art seen in the exhibition, as well as, delectable bites from the onsite restaurant, Cattle & Claw. The event featured art from painter and sculptor Elena Bulatova, graffiti artist and fashion entrepreneur RISK, celebrity and fashion photography Giuliano Beckor, legendy street artist James Goldcrown, and self-taught artist Tiffany Anderson.

Tags: ciroc gerard butler the sofitel los angeles at beverly hills randy jackson Natasha bedingfield

