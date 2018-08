The 2018 ESPYS

Sports fans and favorites gathered at the Microsoft Theater for the 2018 ESPY Awards on July 18. Hosted by Danica Patrick, the awards honored the year’s best achievements and achievers in sports, with Chloe Kim and Tom Brady racking up the most nominations. Jennifer Garner presented the “sister survivors” of the USA Gymnastics sex abuse scandal with the Arthur Ashe Courage Award, Jim Kelly received the Jimmy V Perseverance Award, and Jake Wood was honored with the Pat Tillman Award for Service.