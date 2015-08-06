    

Parties

Television Critics Association Present Their 2018 Awards
Hollywood Foreign Press Association's 2018 Grants Banquet
Au Soleil: a Summer Soirée

Television Critics Association Present Their 2018 Awards

| August 27, 2018 | Parties

No one knows prestige television better than the Television Critics Association (TCA). They gathered with television’s brightest stars on August 4th to present their 2018 awards to shows including Queer Eye, The Good Place, and Killing Eve. FX reigned as the biggest winner for the third year in a row, with The Americans earning three awards (including Program of the Year) and The Assassination of Gianni Versace earning one as well. Rita Moreno was the Lifetime Achievement Honoree, and Anthony Bourdain won posthumously for Parts Unknown.

Tags: ted danson rita moreno kristen bell keri russell anthony bourdain queer eye the good place

