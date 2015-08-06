    

Tech Tastemakers at Villas at Playa Vista

| September 6, 2018 | Parties

On Wednesday, August 22, 2018, Villas at Playa Vista hosted a celebration of the Tech Tastemakers featured in both Angeleno and Los Angeles Confidential magazines. Publisher Chris Gialanella was on hand to toast the Tech Tastemakers as well as the Villas at Playa Vista for being such gracious hosts. Guests were treated to hors d’oeuvres and tacos by Grand Food & Beverage, Peroni, specialty cocktails, along with a tequila tasting from Casa Noble, while they mixed and mingled and admired the stunning spaces at Villas at Playa Vista.

Tags: casa noble tequila tech tastemakers villas at playa vista

