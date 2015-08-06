Tech Tastemakers at Villas at Playa Vista

Jesse Mancha and Sam Orleans
Jesse Mancha and Sam Orleans
Iris Nofar and Simon Nofar
Iris Nofar and Simon Nofar
Tiffany Nicole, George Satsidis, Sahlma
Tiffany Nicole, George Satsidis, Sahlma
Dmari Von Lintel and Aaron Bruce Watts
Dmari Von Lintel and Aaron Bruce Watts
Brittney Castro and Ivan Estrada
Brittney Castro and Ivan Estrada
Jenni Lee and Jacquie Jaeger
Jenni Lee and Jacquie Jaeger
Rayne Fitton and Jorge del Busto
Rayne Fitton and Jorge del Busto
Chloë Nario, Jorge Reyes, Elly Kayhanian, Taylor Lefebvre, Chris Ignacio, and Debra Tani
Chloë Nario, Jorge Reyes, Elly Kayhanian, Taylor Lefebvre, Chris Ignacio, and Debra Tani
Onyekachi Amadi
Onyekachi Amadi
Hartley Humphreys, Ashley Humphreys, Brittney Castro, Ivan Estrada
Hartley Humphreys, Ashley Humphreys, Brittney Castro, Ivan Estrada