StyleweekOC® 2018

| September 25, 2018 | Parties

StyleWeekOC® presented with SIMPLY, returned to Fashion Island September 14-16th for a weekend of fall beauty, fashion, and fun. The festivities kicked off with the StyleWeekOC VIP Influencer Dinner on Friday evening, where top influencers and tastemakers noshed on delicious bites and sipped on Effen Vodka Moscow Mules as models showcased the hottest fall fashion looks from some of the top retailers at Fashion Island.