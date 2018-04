Sotheby's Los Angeles x Studio Museum in Harlem

On April 16, Sotheby’s hosted an intimate dinner in honor of Thelma Golden, Director and Chief Curator of The Studio Museum in Harlem at Hinoki & The Bird in Los Angeles. The event was preceded by a private viewing at Sotheby’s Los Angeles gallery of highlights from upcoming New York sales including works from Creating Space: Artists for the Studio Museum in Harlem: An Auction to Benefit the Museum’s New Building. Select highlights were on view in L.A., including work by Kori Newkirk, Lynette Yiadom-Boakye and Sam Gilliam, as part of Sotheby’s special traveling exhibition.