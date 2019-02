Sony Pictures Classics Oscars Dinner at STK L.A.

| February 25, 2019 | Parties

Sony Pictures Classics held their annual pre-Oscars dinner at STK L.A. with nominees including Sebastian Koch, Annie Starke, and Caleb Deschanel. Co-presidents Michael Barker and Tom Bernard gave a heartwarming toast to all guests with the help of Maestro Dobel Tequila. Actress Glenn Close stole the show with her adorable plus one: her havanese Sir Pippin of Beanfield!