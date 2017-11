Sonia Rykiel Dinner Party

Julie de Libran, the artistic director of Sonia Rykiel, hosted a private dinner party on Thursday, November 9, 2017 in celebration of the newly designed 2018 special collection of Rykiel dresses and award season pieces. The intimate get-together took place at the beautiful Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles and was attended by some of Libran’s closest friends including Sofia Coppola, Kirsten Dunst, Lisa Love, Sofia Boutella, Annabelle Wallis, and Langley Fox. The top-secret Sonia Rykiel collection will be revealed throughout the year, beginning in January on the red carpet.