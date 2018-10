Shiseido Makeup Master Class and Cocktail Party with Patrick Ta and Jordyn Woods

On September 25, 2018, Shiseido Makeup presented the launch of their latest makeup collection at Quixote Studios in Los Angeles drawing in makeup gurus and influencers. The two-part event commenced with a master class where Shiseido Global Color Artist, Patrick Ta, demonstrated the new makeup line on model, Jordyn Woods, while sharing techniques to create a unique look on Jordyn. Guests discovered beauty via four reimagined textures- Gels, Inks, Powders and Dews and had the chance to test and play with all of the new products. Later that evening, a cocktail event brought Rumor Willis, Patrick Starr, AnnaLynne McCord, Lauren Bushnell, Charlotte McKinney and more, with a private performance by BANKS.