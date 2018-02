Shiseido Essential Energy Event

| February 1, 2018 | Parties

On January 31, Shiseido hosted a celebrity filled, interactive, sensorial-event in Los Angeles to celebrate the launch of three new Essential Energy moisturizers. The event was co-hosted by Sonoya Mizuno and took place at a luxurious private residence in West Hollywood. Celebrities including Jamie Chung, EJ Johnson, Lauren Bushnell, Cassie Scerbo, Shenae Grimes and more were the first to experience these latest products. The new Essential Energy collection of three moisturizers offers a fundamental solution to skin’s declining responsive power with breakthrough ReNeura Technology which reawakens the skin’s ability to detect and transmit signals allowing it to better react to outside stimulus or environmental stressors, preventing damage in real-time.