Seventh Biennial UNICEF Ball

| April 16, 2018 | Parties

On Saturday, April 14, 600 guests attended the Seventh Biennial UNICEF Ball hosted by UNICEF USA at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, celebrating their work saving the lives of innocent children and paying tribute to incredible humanitarians. The event honored, Salma Hayek Pinault who was presented with the Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award for her unwavering dedication the UNICEF mission. Nicole Avant and Ted Sarandos, received the Spirit of Compassion Award for their extraordinary support for the world’s children, which was presented to them by their good friend Jane Fonda. Over the course of the evening, guests enjoyed remarks from emcee, Keegan-Michael Key, along with a performance by Pharrell Williams who sang "Feels," "Get Lucky" and "Happy."