Seventh Biennial UNICEF Ball

Jane Fonda
Jane Fonda
Keegan-Michael Key
Keegan-Michael Key
Salma Hayek Pinault
Salma Hayek Pinault
Pharrell Williams
Pharrell Williams
Salma Hayek Pinault, Elisa Pugliese and Keegan-Michael Key
Salma Hayek Pinault, Elisa Pugliese and Keegan-Michael Key
Molly Sims, Nicole Avant and Irena Medavoy
Molly Sims, Nicole Avant and Irena Medavoy
Pharrell Williams
Pharrell Williams
Jane Fonda
Jane Fonda
Nicole Avant
Nicole Avant
Molly Sims
Molly Sims
Slade Smiley and Gretchen Rossi
Slade Smiley and Gretchen Rossi
Pharrell Williams
Pharrell Williams
Molly Sims and Scott Stuber
Molly Sims and Scott Stuber
Jane Fonda
Jane Fonda