Sense of Place by Jose Dávila Opening Event

| September 12, 2017 | Calendar

Join LAND (Los Angeles Nomadic Division), Jose Dávila and Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA on Saturday, September 16, 2017 in celebrating the opening of Sense of Place, a public art exhibition at West Hollywood Park. Meet the artist and view the newly unveiled sculpture in its assembled form. Jose Dávila and Shamim M. Momin, Director/Curator of LAND, will be on site and available for questions. Free ice cream provided by Carmela Ice Cream Co. The six ton concrete sculpture will be on view to the public in the park from sunrise to sunset through November 2017 when it will begin to disassemble into 40 individual sculpture pieces and then migrate throughout the city to be reinstalled in approximately 20 different public sites. Public programming will be announced throughout the exhibition to celebrate the sculpture’s migration. 2:00PM-5:00PM, West Hollywood Park, 647 N San Vicente Blvd., West Hollywood, CA 90048