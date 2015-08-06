Sarah Jessica Parker Visits Bloomingdale's

| October 12, 2017 | Calendar

This Sunday, October 15th, actress and designer Sarah Jessica Parker will give shoe shoppers the experience of a lifetime as she works the floor at Bloomingdale’s in Century City, CA, helping shoppers find their perfect SJP Collection shoes. Handcrafted in Italy, each shoe is designed by Sarah Jessica and is infused with distinct details from her past, present, and future. Shoppers will have the chance to find their perfect fit with Sarah Jessica from both new and classic styles, including the Fawn, Carrie, Tartt, and Meteor. Bloomingdale's Century City, 10250 Santa Monica Boulevard Los Angeles, CA 90067