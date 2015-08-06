Santa Barbara International Film Festival 2018

On January 31, the Santa Barbara International Film Festival kicked off with their annual Opening Night Film and Gala, located at the historic Arlington Theatre. Alec Baldwin, Saoirse Ronan and Allison Janney dove into the center of downtown Santa Barbara to see the film, presented by Belvedere Vodka. Afterward, in the beautiful Spanish Paseo Nuevo, Mary J. Blige, Sam Rockwell and Margot Robbie attended the gala filled with food and drinks, dancing, and live entertainment, sponsored by Amazon Studios. Throughout the festival, various panel discussions included John Boyega, Guillermo del Toro and Gary Oldman.