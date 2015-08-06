    

Santa Barbara International Film Festival 2018
Read More
Vodka Gastronomique Cocktail Party at 'Here's Looking at You'
Read More
The Pacific is My Home Ocean

Sharon Stone on Her Return to the Big Screen & Why She's No Longer Taking Anything for Granted
Read More
Shaman Durek on What It Means to Be a Shaman & Working With Gwyneth Paltrow
Read More
Erika Jayne on Her New Book 'Pretty Mess,' Alter Ego & Upcoming Music

The Hottest Australian Restaurants in L.A. Right Now
Read More
Château d'Esclans Debuts a Fun and Fresh Rosé for Summer
Read More
5 Romantic Restaurants to Take Your Date to on Valentine's Day

Interior Designer Joseph Ferrugio on his James Bond-Inspired House & A Decorating Tip For All
Read More
Austin's Hottest Neighborhoods, Presented by Austin Portfolio Real Estate
Read More
Meryl Streep Just Bought This Pasadena Home

#FF: Our Favorite Denim Looks From the First Week of Spring
Read More
Y-3 Celebrates Its L.A. Opening With Star Power
Read More
7 Luxe Luggage Bags for Your Next Staycation
Santa Barbara International Film Festival 2018

| March 20, 2018 | Parties

On January 31, the Santa Barbara International Film Festival kicked off with their annual Opening Night Film and Gala, located at the historic Arlington Theatre. Alec Baldwin, Saoirse Ronan and Allison Janney dove into the center of downtown Santa Barbara to see the film, presented by Belvedere Vodka. Afterward, in the beautiful Spanish Paseo Nuevo, Mary J. Blige, Sam Rockwell and Margot Robbie attended the gala filled with food and drinks, dancing, and live entertainment, sponsored by Amazon Studios. Throughout the festival, various panel discussions included John Boyega, Guillermo del Toro and Gary Oldman.

Tags: margot robbie belvedere vodka mary j blige allison janney amazon studios guillermo del toro

Photography by:
Fritz Olenberger
Rebecca Sapp
Matt Winkelmeyer
Alison Buck
Matt Winkelmeyer
Jensen Sutta

