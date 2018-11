Sam Edelman and Joseph Cassell host VIP Dinner

| November 18, 2018 | Parties

Celebrity Stylist Joseph Cassell joined coveted lifestyle brand Sam Edelman at LA hotpot, The Eveleigh, to host Hollywood’s most influential stylists for an intimate dinner and preview of the brand’s Spring 2019 collection. Inspired by the whimsy and irreverence of feminine florals and luxe streetwear, Sam Edelman unveiled its SS19 collection Botanical Passion including footwear, handbags, denim, dresses and outerwear. Notable stylists including Jessica Paster, Maeve Reilly and Dani Michelle enjoyed an evening of fashion and fun with botanical inspired craft cocktails, a charming candlelit dinner and a bespoke bouquet bar by Venice-based florist, Flowerboy Project.