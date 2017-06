Salvatore Ferragamo Capsule Collection Celebration

| June 10, 2017 | Parties

On June 9th, Los Angeles tastemakers gathered for an intimate event celebrating the Daniela Villegas for Salvatore Ferragamo capsule collection of fine jewelry. Erica Pelosini hosted the alfresco lunch at her residence with custom floral installations by Eric Buterbaugh Los Angeles on display, inspired by the jewelry capsule collection. Guests included Rachel Zoe, Bo Janicic, Ethan Peck, and Tallulah Willis.