SUNDANCE: ChefDance 2019

| February 4, 2019 | Parties

ChefDance was the talk of Sundance as one of the leading events at the festival, attending were some of the biggest producers, filmmakers, digital content creators, and celebrities. ChefDance held the event in collaboration with Postmates, Sysco, Beam Suntory, Proud Source Water, Cisco, Antica Wine, Shiseido, NUGL, Game Loft, as well as Future Generations Now and Operation Smile as the official charity. Some of the celebrity guests consisted of; Lala Kent, Avril Lavigne, Maria Bello, Scheana Shay, Adelaide Clemens, Eugenie Grey (YouTuber), Awkwafina, and Michaela Watkins. Shiseido newly relaunched their makeup collection and their visionary gel lipstick at the event. Entertainment at the event consisted of musical performances by Macy Gray and Avril Lavigne.