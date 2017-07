Roy Newell Cocktail and Conversation at Sotheby's LA

| July 14, 2017 | Parties

On July 13, Art Agency Partners Vice Chairman Christy Maclear and American contemporary artist Richard Dupont hosted “Roy Newell: A Conversation about Art History and The Cult of Personality” conversation and reception at Sotheby’s Los Angeles. The event coincides with Sotheby’s S|2 gallery show Roy Newell: Works from the Archives, on view from July 10 to August 4. Featuring works of art from the Estate of Anne Newell, the exhibition of 19 works spans over half a century of Newell's career.