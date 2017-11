| October 31, 2017 | Calendar

Please join Rolling Greens for their annual holiday shopping event as they showcase their amazing new holiday decor/gift items and the opening of the 'THE GREAT. POP-UP', which will remain open through December 31st during Rolling Greens business hours. Enjoy treats and cocktails while shopping their offerings along with other participating vendors such as; Barrineau, The Palatines, and more! Saturday, November 4th, 6pm to 9pm, Rolling Greens | 7505 Beverly Blvd. LA, CA 90036 RSVP HERE