| November 2, 2017 | Calendar

Beverly Hills is the place to be for the holidays and the festivities officially begin with the Rodeo Drive Holiday Lighting Celebration (in partnership with the City of Beverly Hills, Baccarat and GEARYS Beverly Hills) and a special performance by Billboard Music Award Winner, Robin Thicke as the headlining performer. DJ Balthazar Getty will be performing during the lighting celebration while the talented Vanessa Lachey will host the event that will end with a fireworks display over Rodeo Drive. Thursday, November 16 at 5 p.m., Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills 90210