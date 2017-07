Rodeo Drive Concours d'Elegance

A Father’s Day tradition for over 20 years, on June 18th Beverly Hills residents and car enthusiasts gathered for the Rodeo Drive Concours d’Elegance, presented by The Rodeo Drive Committee, in conjunction with the city of Beverly Hills. Over 50,000 guests, including Caitlyn Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner came to enjoy the festivities with their families and view classic automobiles and luxurious new models.