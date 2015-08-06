Robinson Strategic Advisors Presents: Specialized Insurance Solutions For Successful Families And Businesses

Presented by RobinsonStrategicAdvisors.com | December 29, 2017 | Lifestyle Feature

For over 23 years, Robinson Strategic Advisors have specialized in providing insurance strategies for successful families and businesses.

At Robinson Strategic Advisors, our insurance strategies are about much more than just the things we protect. We are about educating our clients about risk and how they can plan for their future. Our strategies are tailored exclusively for businesses and families that are financially successful and driven by a purpose of doing what is right for them.

Recent studies show that 54% of high-net-worth individuals are concerned they are underinsured.

Founder of Robinson Strategic Advisors, James Robinson has 23 years of experience as a top producer in the insurance industry with global insurers. Robinson Strategic Advisors’ core clientele consist of wealthy business commercial property owners, contractors and entrepreneurs that seek personal service and consulting to protect their business ventures, products and their families from a major loss. Our group has direct access to the best products in the industry.

The total loss of a home is an emotional catastrophe and potential financial catastrophe. Robinson Strategic Advisors has access to coverages for luxury homes and coastal properties that most carriers are hesitant to underwrite. In the same regard, we are able to provide flood coverages within the same or on a separate policy. At Robinson Strategic Advisors, we perform an in-depth audit to determine a client’s exposure and educate our clients every step of the way providing guidance and direction.

Statistics show that most businesses will be lost within three generations due to lack of planning.

Robinson Strategic Advisors work closely with a family office team for even the most sophisticated family owned businesses to provide multi-generational succession planning.

Robinson Strategic Advisors has access to the leading farm and agricultural insurer on the east coast.

Our group continues to serve the contractor market as one of our cornerstone services. The advantage Robinson Strategic Advisors has over other companies, is that we can provide the contractor one stop shopping. We can provide complete general liability, commercial auto coverage, equipment coverage, workers compensation coverage and excess liability coverage. Most of our contractors can obtain all of their policies with one main carrier. This allows ease of billing and tracking and most importantly certificate generation so compensation is received quicker. We specialize in small and middle market contractors such as builders, heating and air conditioning, landscapers, and more.

Robinson Strategic Advisors provide our clients with exceptional custom tailored coverages from top insures. We explore custom coverages including P & L, all risk coverage, worldwide navigation, environmental damage, crew coverage, property coverage including fine art and tender coverage.

Learn how to protect your future today, with a complimentary consultation!

For more information and a full list of services, please visit RobinsonStrategicAdvisors.com.

Follow @RobinsonStrategicAdvisors on Instagram.