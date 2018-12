Rivian Unveils First-Ever Electric Adventure Vehicle

Just ahead of the 2018 LA Auto Show, automotive tech company Rivian unveiled the world's first-ever electric adventure vehicle under the stars (and with the stars) on November 26th at the Griffith Observatory. Luminaries joined Founder & CEO RJ Scaringe along with Rihanna for the first look at the highly anticipated all-electric pickup, the R1T™. Offering rugged utility and sleek design, this luxe pickup truck is built to bring you further into nature than ever before.