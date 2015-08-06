    

"Ride for a Cause" presented by The XX Project

| September 18, 2017 | Parties

On September 13th, 2017, The XX Project hosted "Ride for a Cause" at SoulCycle Culver City to support Music Unites, an organization bringing music education into schools in LA, NYC and Chicago. More than 40 professionals across the entertainment, educational and entrepreneurial communities attended the event, which included a high-energy SoulCycle class followed by a panel discussion on the importance of music education. The panel was moderated by Music Unites team member Trell Thomas and featured a variety of speakers who shared insights into the impact of Music Unites in the music education realm, including Mario Marcos, Director of the Compton Unified School District, Chloe Flower, classical pianist and UN ambassador, Anson Li, Music Unites student ambassador, and Michelle Edgar, ICM Partners Agent and Founder/ Executive Director of Music Unites. Guests were treated to a post-workout refresh and nutrition boost with kombucha by Kevita and tonics by Torii Labs, gifts from Cambridge Audio, and were given a notebook and pens from El Segundo based social give back brand Yoobi, to take home as a daily reminder to make a difference and give back. Proceeds raised from the ride will go to Tina Knowles & Richard Lawson's new WACO Theater Center in North Hollywood to provide its students with mentoring educational workshops and opportunities. To become involved, visit musicunites.org and http://www.wacotheatercenter.com/

Photography by David Price

