| November 1, 2018 | Parties

Limited Runs recently revealed their 2nd annual interactive art exhibition experience, Pop Art Photo Show, at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. Pop Art Photo Show was a four-day celebration of 70+ years of pop culture-influenced expression featuring artwork by Mike Shinoda, Neil Zlozower, Glenn Wexler and many more. The show featured an interactive space showcasing rare and vintage images bridging all varieties of pop culture, including movies, music, celebrity, fashion, and more. Pop Art Photo Show offered everyone from car enthusiasts, classic movie lovers, and music aficionados, a space to explore and purchase their favorite rare and vintage art.