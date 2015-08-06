Please Do Not Enter Presents ICON REMIX by Dominique Lebrun

| November 7, 2018 | Parties

On October 24, 2018, Please Do Not Enter proudly presented ICON REMIX, an exhibition by French artist Dominique Lebrun located at /THE LAB/ inside of The NoMad Hotel Los Angeles. Lebrun deliberately tears up intact original film posters from his personal collection and layers them to recreate imaginary scenes, landscapes and portraits. Guided by colors, shapes and movement, he chooses every juxtaposition and creates pieces sometimes on the verge of abstraction. This is Lebrun’s first exhibition in the United States and will be on view until November 25th.