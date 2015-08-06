    

Parties

See More

People

See More

Food & Drink

See More

Home & Real Estate

See More

Style & Beauty

See More
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site
Share

Please Do Not Enter Presents ICON REMIX by Dominique Lebrun

| November 7, 2018 | Parties

On October 24, 2018, Please Do Not Enter proudly presented ICON REMIX, an exhibition by French artist Dominique Lebrun located at /THE LAB/ inside of The NoMad Hotel Los Angeles. Lebrun deliberately tears up intact original film posters from his personal collection and layers them to recreate imaginary scenes, landscapes and portraits. Guided by colors, shapes and movement, he chooses every juxtaposition and creates pieces sometimes on the verge of abstraction. This is Lebrun’s first exhibition in the United States and will be on view until November 25th.

Tags: please do not enter Nomad Los Angeles icon remix dominique lebrun /the lab/

Jean Philippe Laraque

Popular Posts

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE