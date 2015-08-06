Perfect Your Curls with Moroccanoil and Jasmine Sanders

| June 20, 2017 | Parties

On June 16, LA beauty connoisseurs gathered to meet model Jasmine Sanders and try out the newest Moroccanoil Curl Collection products at Sephora Hollywood & Highland. Guests had the opportunity to snap a photo with Curl Ambassador Jasmine, a.k.a. @Golden_Barbie, as well as enjoy a complimentary dry-styling hair session. Moroccanoil Creative Director Kevin Hughes was on hand as well to share the tips and tricks to perfect your curls.