    

Parties

See More

People

See More

Food & Drink

See More

Home & Real Estate

See More

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More
Men's Grooming Takes Off in LA
Read More
Where to Shop This Weekend: Theory Opens in DTLA
Read More
Louis Vuitton's Les Petits Nomades Stops by Rodeo Drive
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site
Share

Panerai Celebrates New Boutique on Rodeo Drive

| October 17, 2018 | Parties

Italian watch brand, Panerai, celebrated their new boutique on Rodeo Drive with an intimate evening to view and enjoy the latest timepieces bringing in some of Los Angeles' top stylists, editors, and influencers. Guests including Tom Pricone, Nana Boateng, Nicole Schneider, and many more enjoyed cocktails and chose a watch to wear for the evening. A private dinner followed at Jean-Georges at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills.

Tags: rodeo drive panerai waldorf astoria Jean-Georges

Sean Behr

Popular Posts

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE