Panerai Celebrates New Boutique on Rodeo Drive

| October 17, 2018 | Parties

Italian watch brand, Panerai, celebrated their new boutique on Rodeo Drive with an intimate evening to view and enjoy the latest timepieces bringing in some of Los Angeles' top stylists, editors, and influencers. Guests including Tom Pricone, Nana Boateng, Nicole Schneider, and many more enjoyed cocktails and chose a watch to wear for the evening. A private dinner followed at Jean-Georges at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills.