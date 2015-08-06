Paleyfest Celebrates 35 Years With Barbra Streisand

By George Satsidis | April 24, 2018 | People

Once again this year’s must-attend pop culture event brought together A-listers, fans and press honoring the golden era of television!



Moderator Ryan Murphy and Barbra Streisand attend PaleyFest LA.

The 35th Annual William S. Paley Television Festival returned to the world-renowned Dolby Theatre (16-25 March 2018) and proved to be such a great opportunity for tv fans to access special screenings, exclusive conversations and breaking news from the stars and the creative minds behind their favorite shows.

“This year’s PaleyFest quickly became the most anticipated, can’t-miss event of the spring” said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center’s President & CEO. And sure it was, as the audience was privileged to have the one-and-only, phenomenal Barbra Streisand on the Opening Night where she was honored – for the first-time ever – for her television work on the PaleyFest stage. The fest opened graciously with an “Icon Tribute” to Streisand, which included a look back on her career as a television performer and a discussion with Barbra herself.



Cast and creatives of The Big Bang Theory.

In addition to the festive opening night with Ms. Streisand, this year’s PaleyFest featured a lineup of today’s most critically acclaimed and hottest shows including: The Orville, Will & Grace, The Handmaid’s Tale, Silicon Valley, Supernatural, The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon, The Good Doctor, Mom, Queen Sugar, Riverdale, and of course, Stranger Things.

“We’re honored that Queen Sugar has been invited to PaleyFest LA as part of a robust array of creativity this year,” said the highly sought after director, Ava DuVernay who’s the creative mind and executive producer of the much anticipated Queen Sugar.

Cast of Stranger Things.

"I have such fond memories of attending PaleyFest. It was there where I saw a line of fans stretching around the block to attend the panel for Lost and I realized for the first time that our show had become a hit. It’s an honor to be asked to return, this time as an executive producer for another show I’m so proud to be a part of” said Daniel Dae Kim, Executive Producer, The Good Doctor.

The Festival benefits the Paley Center’s preservation and archival digitization efforts, and its ongoing mission to explore the importance and impact of media on society. The Pale Center is home to the nation’s foremost publicly accessible archives of television and radio content, over 160,000 programs spanning the history of media.

The 35th annual PaleyFest closed its two-week celebration of all things television with executive producer/director Shawn Levy and some of the cast of Stranger Things including Winona Ryder (Joyce), David Harbour (Hopper), Sean Astin (Bob), Millie Bobbie Brown (Eleven), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas) etc.

Fans were mora than thrilled in anticipation of the Netflix’s Stranger Things cast at PaleyFest Dolby Theatre’s closing night event. And most certainly 14 year old actress, Millie Bobby Brown aka Eleven was the one that stole the crowd!