Pacific Design Center's Fall Market 2017

| August 25, 2017 | Calendar

Share

Pacific Design Center’s Fall Market 2017 theme, LA STORIES: Design + The City of Angels, profiles L.A.’s ascendance on the world stage buoyed by the region’s surge in global talent innovating new ideas and concepts that are revolutionizing the city’s design, architecture, arts, fashion and culinary spheres of influence. Featuring 40-plus A+D thought-leaders and 7 media partners, Fall Market delivers nearly 100 presentations, keynotes, events and product intros debuting the latest luxury furnishings and interior resources fashioned by today’s foremost design talent.

Key events include the Morning Keynote – L.A. NOW: Legends, Mavericks and New Blood presented by DesignLA, examining L.A.’s near-mythic impact on creativity across artistic disciplines through the lens of its most innovative talents, and the Closing Event THE DESIGN IS RIGHT: A Game of L.A. Design Trivia presented by California Home + Design. RSVP required for all events at pdcfallmarket2017.eventbrite.com. Thursday October 5th, 8:00AM-8:00PM, Pacific Design Center, 8687 Melrose Ave, West Hollywood, CA 90069.

