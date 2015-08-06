Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ Film Festival 2018

| August 13, 2018 | Parties

Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ Film Festival blessed the city for eleven days with the best in queer film. From July 12th to July 22nd, Outfest hosted film screenings and premieres, panels and parties throughout the city. Desiree Akhavan’s The Miseducation of Cameron Post closed out the festival; the film stars Chloë Grace Moretz, Jennifer Ehle, Sasha Lane, John Gallagher Jr., and Forrest Goodluck. Outfest is a Los Angeles-based nonprofit organization and has showcased thousands of films from around the world over the past three decades.