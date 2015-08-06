    

Parties

See More
Read More
Hollywood Foreign Press Association's 2018 Grants Banquet
Read More
Au Soleil: a Summer Soirée
Read More
2nd Annual Maison St-Germain by Kate Young

People

See More
Read More
Here's the Weirdest Wellness Trend Whitney Port Admits to Trying
Read More
‘Animal Kingdom' Star Ben Robson on Playing the Rowdy Brother & Why He Loves Doing His Own Stunts
Read More
Emmy-Worthy Stars on Their Roles on TV's Top Departing Series

Food & Drink

See More
Read More
The Ultimate Rosé-Inspired Beach Accessories, Presented by The Palm by Whispering Angel
Read More
6 Restaurants to Try During Summer dineLA
Read More
Celebrate National Tequila Day with These Cocktails

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More
Explore Brentwood With Douglas Elliman's Marc Hernandez
Read More
Here's a Peek Inside Cher's Beverly Hills Compound
Read More
A Look Inside Sandra Bullock's Sunset Strip Home

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More
9 Stylish Workout Pieces Perfect For Summertime
Read More
Beauty From Within? HUM Has You Covered
Read More
James Veloria Los Angeles Pop-Up to Feature Vintage Prada, Miu Miu & Jean Paul Gaultier
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site
Share

Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ Film Festival 2018

| August 13, 2018 | Parties

Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ Film Festival blessed the city for eleven days with the best in queer film. From July 12th to July 22nd, Outfest hosted film screenings and premieres, panels and parties throughout the city. Desiree Akhavan’s The Miseducation of Cameron Post closed out the festival; the film stars Chloë Grace Moretz, Jennifer Ehle, Sasha Lane, John Gallagher Jr., and Forrest Goodluck. Outfest is a Los Angeles-based nonprofit organization and has showcased thousands of films from around the world over the past three decades.

Tags: chloe grace moretz outfest jennifer ehle bianca del rio

Popular Posts

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE