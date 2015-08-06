Oscars Week luncheon for Ghetto Film School with Spike Lee

Christine Chiu with Connie Britton and David O. Russell
Christine Chiu with Connie Britton and David O. Russell
Thora Birch
Thora Birch
Spike Lee with Pam Grier
Spike Lee with Pam Grier
Table setting
Table setting
Guests with Spike Lee
Guests with Spike Lee
Connie Britton
Connie Britton
Table setting
Table setting
Frances Fisher
Frances Fisher
Christine Chiu with Spike Lee, Dr. Gabriel Chiu and Tonya Lewis Lee
Christine Chiu with Spike Lee, Dr. Gabriel Chiu and Tonya Lewis Lee
Jasper Pääkkönen, Spike Lee and Paul Walter Hauser
Jasper Pääkkönen, Spike Lee and Paul Walter Hauser