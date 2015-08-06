Oscars Week luncheon for Ghetto Film School with Spike Lee

| February 25, 2019 | Parties

The incredible work of Spike Lee was celebrated at a special Oscars week luncheon for Ghetto Film School on Thursday, February 21. Held in West Hollywood at Tesse Restaurant, the event was held to recognize Spike Lee’s many incredible achievements, including his first-ever Academy Award nomination for Best Director this year and for the launch of Ghetto Film School’s new Chiu Scholars Fund. The fund will ensure that 100% of annual costs will be covered for every newly admitted Ghetto Film School Los Angeles student, thanks to the Chiu Family. During the event, Christine Chiu, Ghetto Film School CEO Stosh Mintek, and director David O. Russell talked about the impact Spike Lee has made on filmmakers. Transitioning from the speaking program into the luncheon, guests sat down to seats adorned with gifts of Lee's signature glasses and beret.