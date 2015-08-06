Opening Night at the Hollywood Bowl

| June 19, 2017 | Parties

On June 17, The Hollywood Bowl launched its 96th season with Opening Night at the Bowl featuring the chart-topping The Moody Blues performing their landmark album Days of Future Passed in its entirety with the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra led by Principal Conductor Thomas Wilkins. Los Angeles luminaries including Quentin Tarantino gathered to kick off Bowl Season, with proceeds from the night supporting the LA Phil and its education and community programs.