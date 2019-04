Oliver Peoples x Cary Grant Dinner Party Hosted by Mahershala Ali

April 5, 2019

Oscar-winning actor Mahershala Ali hosted an intimate dinner party to celebrate the eyewear collaboration between Oliver Peoples and Cary Grant. The event took place at The Tower Bar restaurant in West Hollywood with special toasts made by Oliver Peoples Chief Creative & Marketing Director Giampiero Tagliaferri and CEO Rocco Basilico. The Cary Grant optical and sunglass was inspired by the late icon's style in "North by Northwest" with homages to the movie seen throughout the party. The exclusive dinner was attended by celebrities including Winston Duke, Abigail Spencer, and Langley Fox Hemingway who were seen showing off their new, stylish Oliver Peoples eyewear.