Nordstrom Local Inaugural Viewing Party

| March 5, 2018 | Parties

On March 3, 2018, the evening before the 90th Academy Awards®, Nordstrom Local hosted a private dinner celebrating one of the top nominated films of the 2018 Awards Season. The private event, produced by A-List Communications, served as a luxe home base for guests AnnaLynne McCord, Gretchen Rossi and Greer Grammer. While Lyndon Smith, Jasmine Destin and Brandi Cyrus enjoyed the champagne and mixology bar, gourmet food by STK LA, 4K HD viewing screens as well as red carpet arrivals for before hitting the red carpet Oscar® after-parties.