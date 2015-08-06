    

Napa Valley Film Festival Preview

| October 5, 2018 | Parties

The Napa Valley Film Festival held a kickoff mixer for Los Angeles-based filmmakers and talent in anticipation of next month's festival. Guests including Debby Ryan, William Fichtner, and Kim Coates toasted one another with Maker's Mark Kentucky Mules and bourbon apple ciders while watching a beautiful sunset from Luxe Rodeo's stunning rooftop. The Napa Valley Film Festival is from Novemer 7 - 11 at a variety of venues across California wine country, including the historic, art deco Uptown Theatre in Napa and The Drive-In, a pop-up theatre created just for the festival at Calistoga Fairgrounds.

Tags: napa valley film festival maker's mark luxe rodeo

Dylan Lujano

