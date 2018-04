My Lagos My Way at Bloomingdale's Century City

On Saturday, April 7, Bloomingdale’s Century City was the place to be for jewelry enthusiasts while Lagos hosted their 18K Caviar Gold Collections event - My Lagos My Way. Kate Lagos, Amanda Willinger and Veronica Taylor Black were on hand to present the collection for a VIP viewing while offering up expert styling tips. Guests such as Denise Vasi and Ashley Jackel were encouraged to try on a number of pieces while sipping champagne and meeting fellow accessory mavens.